Recruits Discuss Latest Visits (Part 2)

Here's what some recruits had to say about their recent time spent in Chestnut Hill after touring the campus, meeting with the staff and attending a spring practice.

You'll notice a theme with this particular group, younger guys already getting on campus. The Eagles staff isn't leaving any stone unturned when it comes to finding the best talent in this region and outside of it.

Jermaine Polk (2026 DE/DT; St. Francis Desales, Toledo, OH)

"it was an amazing first visit and the first time being in Boston. The coaches made me feel like I was at home and were open about things. Coach O’Brien and the coaching staff stands out a lot with a handful of experience and football knowledge."

Jake Reed (2029 OL; Chotae Rosemary Hall)

"I really enjoyed my time visiting Boston College and getting to see what practice is like. I loved the energy, the coaching, and the way they compete during practice! I’m excited to see what they do this season and excited to be participating in their upcoming football camp June 1st."

Cole Cormier (2027 OL; Choate Rosemary Hall)

"My visit to BC went really well. The thing that stood out most to me was the intensity with which they practice, no reps were taken off by any of the players. Another thing that stood out to me was how organized practice was. I was impressed with how much the coaching staff and players were able to do in such a short time."

Dayvian Sullivan (2027 WR/DB; St. John's Prep)

"Everything went very well from start to finish. It was my first college campus visit and definitely one I won’t forget, all of the staff were very welcoming and helpful throughout the whole process. Their care for their athletes is what stood out to me the most, the training and rehab facilities on top of the student-athlete academic system. It was great meeting all the coaches and being able to talk to them, very grateful to have such an amazing program so close to home. 🙏🏽."

Cayden Blanchette (2028 OG/DL; Lawrence Academy)

"Me being young and just getting started with the recruiting process, being able to start building a relationship with this BC coaching staff has been awesome! Being able to see the relationships between the coaches and the players feels like there is a lot of respect on both sides. I think what stood out to me the most is the atmosphere of the practice, they keep a fast pace practice and the energy was still high no matter what was happening. Seeing first hand how the practices are run really helps to have an understanding and gives great perspective on what the expectations are at a college level program. You have to be willing to work no matter what, they don’t make it easy on you, but if you are willing to grind it out and give it everything you have; that is the BC way. I feel being able to see such a great school not only in the football aspect but also academics is truly a privilege, and I can’t wait to keep building a relationship with the staff!"

Oliver Costello (2027 OL/DL; St. Paul's School)

"One of the biggest things that stood out to me during my visit was BC’s commitment to the offensive line and the run game. In the O-Line unit meeting in the morning, I was amazed by the discipline and intelligence that Coach Applebaum cultivates with his guys. Every single lineman was expected to know (and was quizzed on) what was happening everywhere on the field and why in any given scheme. When my father and I met with Coach Lawing to discuss the offense, we noticed just how important the run game is to BC. For some plays he mentioned, “The defense could know exactly what play we were running and it wouldn’t matter.” This kind of hard-nosed, physical approach is something we also noticed when visiting a game last fall.

"Another stand-out part of the visit was the tight-knit, competitive culture found all throughout the program. The coaches and players seemed very close, without sacrificing the important coach-player dynamic. In the scrimmage, the players consistently functioned as a unit, holding each other accountable and striving for perfection across the board.

"Finally, I was impressed with the high-level coaches that head coach Bill O’Brien has brought to the program, from the top level of the FBS to the NFL. I can tell BC is becoming a major force in college football."