Recruits Discuss Latest Visits

Spring ball season also means spring visit season for many recruits.

The Eagles have been busy hosting their fair share of recruits, both local and out-of-state guys. I caught up briefly with a few of them to get a feel of how they view the BC experience after attending a recent practice, touring the campus and getting to know the coaches.

Dominic Maser (2027 OL/LS; Duxbury/Tabor Academy)

"The visit went well. I liked the way BC practiced. Even after practice, the coaches took time to meet with me and the other recruits. They also held a strength and conditioning presentation. Some things that stood out to me at the visit were the high intensity and the amount of individual time the offensive linemen had with Coach Applebaum. There was always time for the linemen to work on their steps and pass blocking, which isn’t seen so much at the high school level anymore due to high school practices focusing on team periods."

Ryan Davis (2027 OL; Tabor Academy)

"BC has some of the best facilities I’ve ever seen. It was an amazing experience watching the spring practice and seeing Bill O’Brien, as-well as meeting some of the on campus recruiters. BC is definitely a one of a kind place! Nothing like it, everyone wants to get better and the coaches help everyone get to where they want to be. Everyone cares about each other at BC and that really stands out."

Jax Prokop (2027 TE/WR; St. Anthony's School, Melville NY)

"My visit to BC went very well, I enjoyed watching the practice and was a big fan of how much Coach O’Brien gets done in only two hours. The environment was great as I saw players getting in lifts before and after the practice and it really just gives motivation to everyone involved to work harder and be better for the man next to you. All of the position groups looked like they have good relationships with each-other and there was a lot of friendly competition. I definitely hope to be back sometime in the near future and have taken a huge liking to the program, the facilities are top of the line and the coaches seemed very keen on player development."

Edward Skeffington (2028 DL; Milton Academy)

"The visit was great, truly felt like home. From the amazing practice and facility to the environment created by the coaches and staff. It was one of a kind. One thing that did stand out was the fact that it wasn’t just the program they focused on but the players too. If I could sum up the visit i would say it was amazing and a great place to be."