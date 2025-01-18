Recruiting Spotlight: DE Dominic Funke

Caught up with BC's newest local commit, Xaverian junior (to be senior) defensive end Dominic Funke on Thursday.

Here's my full exchange with him and his answers. Eagles are getting a damn good one.

How important was it for you to continue the family legacy with BC? Did it play a big role in your decision?

"My parents were big believers in giving me the opportunity to see many different schools across the country. Even though both my parents played at BC and we know and love BC so much, they wanted me to make my own decision. In the end, after seeing so much around the country, I decided that BC is the best spot for me. I am excited to carry on the family legacy and it will be awesome to play with my older brother Jack."

You obviously had interest from some pretty major programs, why did you decide to make the commitment so early?

"I received my first offer from BC when I was an 8th grader and have spent the past three years going through the recruitment process. I felt that the timing was right for me to commit. I have great relationships with the coaches on the staff and I feel that I will fit in well with their defensive scheme. The timing felt right and I'm glad to be committed to Coach O'Brien!"

Obviously winning a high school Super Bowl is special, but has the move to Xaverian from St. Seb's been what you thought it would be? Did it open any doors to you (recruiting wise) that may not have been open previously?

"Besides committing to Boston College, moving to Xaverian is the best decision I've ever made. I had an amazing few years at Sebs, but I wanted to compete for a state title and Xaverian afforded me that opportunity. My experience at Xaverian this fall was awesome and finishing it with a state championship with my teammates was truly special."

What's it like being recruited by this staff? What have they pitched as the long term goals and vision for the program?

"It has been great being recruited by this staff and building relationships with the coaches, especially Coach O'Brien. Coach O'Brien was the first to text me after our state championship win which meant a lot to me. He has a vision that BC can win championships with the talent in MA and that I can be an important contributing factor to the team's future."

Does making this decision now allow you to go into senior year focusing on defending another state title? Or, was this more about showing how committed you are to the coaches and other members of the BC community?

"Making the decision now felt right because I was able to focus on my Xaverian season this fall and then turn my attention to my college decision once the season ended. Now that my decision is made, I am going to focus on winning another state championship. I also felt it was the right time to commit because I feel very excited about the direction of the program at BC. I have traveled the country and met many excellent coaches, but ultimately I realized that BC has everything that I want and I cannot wait to wear the maroon and gold with my older brother, Jack."