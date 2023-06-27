We've hit the NCAA dead period, which means BC's busy spring has wound down.



Jason Tudryn, Coach Hafley and the rest of the Eagles' staff - like every other staff in the country - worked tirelessly from the end of spring ball to this point to try and bring in some more future impact Eagles. With about four or five weeks between now and the start of training camp, attention can finally begin to turn towards the 2023 season.

That's not to say that the recruiting job is done because in this day & age it never is, but how should we grade this cycle?



Well, the A's are reserved for the elites of the ACC and SEC that regularly snatch up the five-star guys, but I'd give the Eagles a solid B for what they've done. Four-star wide receiver recruits from Texas (albeit with one de-commit...we'll get to that) and pure athletes on both sides of the ball, with the most recent coming in the form of edge Jayzen Flint from Pennsylvania and DB Desman Stephens from Michigan . It's hard to find many negatives from this latest period.



Now, BC is in a position where they're probably never really going to get the most elite, five-star talent because of admissions and just an overall lack of commitment from the higher ups compared to other Power 5's. That's not a Hafley and staff problem, that's a Boston College problem. If BC's decision makers ever want to have the Eagles competing with the Bama's, the Clemson's and the Ohio State's of the world, there simply has to be some softening of the criteria to get guys in here. Can BC get some kids to Chestnut Hill over those schools? Sure, but it 's rare.



That also leads us into the NIL issues. The Eagles will always be behind other big time schools in that regard too until something changes from up top. Again, can BC persuade some guys to join the program with a deal here or there? Absolutely. But ultimately, this staff works from behind the eight ball in that regard as well. Take the de-commitment from Keondre Henry, the four-star wide out for example. Simply put, BC couldn't match what Purdue or other schools can. It's not the last time this will happen, it is what it is. Staffs are no longer just recruiting kids, if you can't pony up the dough and the kid isn't "just about football," but rather wants to build his own brand, that early commitment is simply driving up the price, just like free agency. It's now the wild-wild-west and BC can compete, but they'll rarely get those superstars to stick.



Having said all that, the talent BC picked up this spring is strong. Not only that, but for those worried that 3-9 would make recruiting nearly impossible, don't forget how much NFL experience is on this staff. If kids truly care about the game and want to reach the next level more than they want to make money and become their own brand, BC is still a good place to play. The Zay Flowers story has also been a huge help with recruiting too. If you're a young kid and see Zay turn down a crap ton of money, come back, set records and then become a first round pick, how can you ignore those results?



It's impossible to please everyone. There's a segment of BC fans that will always live just to criticize the team and the staff no matter what they do. There are also a ton of more rational fans that understand the spot BC is in when it comes to college football in 2023. As focus shifts towards the regular season now and off the recruiting trail, it's hard to say the Eagles had anything but a successful period this time around.



