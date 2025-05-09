Ahead of NCAAs, Eagles Have 2 Tewaaraton Finalists & 8 All-Americans

It all starts Sunday.

BC is just two wins from another trip to a Final Four and this season, they'd only have to drive about 40 minutes down to Foxborough where the men's and women's national championships are being held on Memorial Day weekend.

The Eagles lost just twice this year, both times to UNC. BC will learn its opponent in the second round of the tournament Sunday (noon, Alumni) on Thursday when Loyola and Stony Brook face off. Assuming the Eagles win that game on Sunday, they'll host whoever comes out of the Yale bracket on Thursday in Newton with the Final Four on the line.

Before they can get there though, BC racked up some more accolades on Thursday afternoon.

Star goalie Shea Dolce and the nation's leading scorer Rachel Clark with both named as part of the five finalists for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, lacrosse's version of the Heisman.

It's the first time since 2023 (Jenn Medjid) an Eagle was named a finalist and the first time two players made the final five in program history. The duo is the sixth and seventh players to make it to Washington representing the program.

Clark has a whopping 91 goals and 22 assists heading into the postseason and she's a big reason why the Eagles have the highest scoring offense in the country at 17.68 goals per game.

Clark is the fourth attacker from BC to be in the top five for the award and leads the ACC in points (5.95) and goals per game (4.79), which is also good for fifth and second, respectively, in the country.

Clark has 11 games with five-plus goals and was named the ACC Attacker of the Year and ACC All-First Team. Her 296 goals are first among active leaders, while her 365 points are third.

Dolce is the first goalkeeper since 2021 to be named a Tewaaraton finalist and could make history as the first goalkeeper to win it since 2019.

Dolce has been Ms. Consistent throughout her career and leads the nation and the league with a career-high .556 goals against average. Dolce is also first in the ACC with 170 saves (10th in the country).

Dolce has had 10 games with 10-plus saves (best in the ACC) while her 7.49 goals against average is second. She also leads the league in minutes. Dolce was the first player in the ACC to win back-to-back goalkeeper of the year awards and was an ACC All-First Team selection. Dolce's 463 career saves are second among active juniors in the country.

After all that, Dolce and Clark were joined by Shea Baker (ACC Defender of the Year), McKenna Davis (4th all-time in program history for points), Emma LoPinto (251 goals, 371 points), Lydia Colasante, Abbery Herod and Mia Mascone as All-Americans.

Dolce, Clark and Baker were all named First Team. Davis, LoPinto and Colasante were Second Team. Herod and Mascone were Honorable Mentions.