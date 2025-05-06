Conley Looking Forward To Opportunity With Patriots

Not only does Jack Conley get to live out a dream putting on an NFL helmet and uniform for rookie minicamp, but he gets to do so with the team he grew up rooting for.

Conley signed as a UDFA with New England following the NFL Daft and with rookie camp set to begin on Friday, the dream will soon become a full reality.

“It is unbelievable," he recently said in an interview with New England Football Journal. "I actually grew up with the Patriots and my whole family did, so it really is like, not to be cliche, it's a dream come true for sure, to be able to be a part of the Patriots. I’m just really excited to get it going and I’m excited to compete and get in there and work. I think Coach Vrabel and the whole staff has a really good thing going. I’m really excited for the future of the franchise.”

The familiarity inside Gillette Stadium certainly helped his case when the Patriots were looking for guys to fill out the roster. After being coached by Doug Marrone last year, Vrabel also spent quite a bit of time with the whole O-line group at BC's Pro Day. Not only that, but Vrabel of course has a fantastic relationship with Bill O'Brien, so every base has already been covered when it comes to how Conley could potentially help the Pats.

“I think it definitely helped, just being comfortable with each other throughout the whole process, you know, at the Pro Day and then at the local day where I was also there and spent a bunch of time with their staff," Conley explained. "You know, they’ve seen me play on film and stuff and in person. So I think that helped a lot with just the familiarity and I worked with Coach Marrone a lot, so I’m excited to keep working with them. It is awesome. I think it’s helped out a lot.”

Conley and Vrabel have gotten to know each other quite a bit over the last couple months.

Hopefully, Conley's performance starting Friday leads to a much longer relationship between the new HC of the NEP and the big man from BC.

"He and I have had some great conversations throughout the past couple of weeks and (the day he got the call) as well," Conley added. "I'm just really excited to have the opportunity to play for him. I mean, I grew up watching him play as a Patriot. I've followed his career as a coach, and he's done unbelievable things and I'm good friends with Tyler (Vrabel).

So, just knowing what he's about already before I'm stepping in there, I'm so excited. He's the kind of guy that I want to play for. I love the no nonsense, but I also like tough love.

"I can't wait. It's an honor to play for him."