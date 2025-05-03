More LB Help On The Way As BC Adds Boykin From Portal

For those of us a bit worried about the linebacker depth after spring ball, BC has quickly addressed the issue and continues to do so.

Former Barton College (D2) linebacker E'Llya Boykin has committed to BC after visiting this week.

Playing in the South Atlantic Conference, Boykin won SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year and was All-Conference. He's 6'4," 240lbs. and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Last year in seven games he had 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception and four TFL's. Boykin is a Mount Olive, NC native and went to South Wayne High School.

BC's depth at the position is as good as it's been in years now and the competition for starting roles should be intense when training camp gets going in a couple of months.

"I chose Boston College football because it offers everything I was looking for in a program and a school," he said on Saturday morning. "The atmosphere around the team is electric and there’s a strong sense of community and pride that stands out the moment you step on campus. The support from the fans, alumni, and students is unmatched and it truly feels like a family.

"The coaching staff is incredible, they believe in their players, push us to be our best, and have built a culture of hard work and accountability. On top of that, the campus is beautiful and Boston College has one of the top engineering programs in the country, which is a huge part of my future goals.

"It’s the perfect place for me to grow both as an athlete and as a student. Potentially making it to the next level."