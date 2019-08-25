Recruiting Comparison: BC-VT
With Boston College and Virginia Tech kickoff off their 2019 season campaigns against one another this coming weekend, Eagle Action takes a look at how possible starters for both teams ranked as hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news