Another strong weekend for the staff during official visits. National guys are continuing to express how much they enjoy talking to this group of coaches and the atmosphere that's being presented/built around the team.



I reached out to the entire group and as has been the case with these pieces, I'll continue updating as they get back to me. Here's what a few guys - including Njita Sinkala and Israel who both committed on Sunday night - had to say:



Njita Sinkala: "I loved BC there coaching staff is a well experienced staff on both sides of the ball. Not only will I be playing against a seasoned nfl level coach in bill O’Brien but I will be playing behind nfl level coaching with coach Lewis as our dc. Coach ray brown played a vital role as he coaches my primary position. He has loads of experience but more then anything an amazing and admiral character. BC is number 1 on my list and I’m happy to be committed."



Dawson Pough: "I had a great time and can definitely send my self in there program I enjoyed it highly and it was an experience that I’ll never forget."



Israel Oladipupo: "The OV was a great experience. They checked every single box from academics to playing football and being apart of an amazing team a swell. I believe i’ll fit in as an edge/olb type of player for BC, which is something that has been in the talk for the coaches and I. They see me as someone able to rush the passer but also drop in coverage when needed. These were the major reasons why I chose BC and my parents were a big factor as why I chose this school. I wanted them to get up here and see what I saw when iIfirst came up in the spring and they were very impressed as well."