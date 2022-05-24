Recapping the Last Three BC-Maryland Championship Weekend Showdowns

It's no secret that Maryland and lacrosse are synonymous. It's the sport's capital, and University of Maryland has made a total of 56 Final Four appearances between its men's and women's lacrosse programs. Yes, 56. The Terrapins' men's team has won three NCAA titles, but their women's team towers over every other program with 14 NCAA championships. That includes four of the sport's last seven national titles. Two of those came against Boston College. Maryland spoiled BC's Cinderella run in 2017 and then denied one last championship effort by the trio of Sam Apuzzo, Kenzie Kent and Dempsey Arsenault in 2019. BC is 1-14 all-time against the Terrapins. The Eagles' lone win came in the 2018 Final Four during Apuzzo's Tewaaraton Award campaign. The programs will square off again at Homewood Field Friday evening. But, first, let's review their last three meetings in the NCAA Tournament.

2017: The Terps Spoil BC's Cinderella Run (National Championship)

The 2017 NCAA Tournament was one of the craziest in the sport's history. It's the only year of the last 10 tournaments in which two unseeded teams (Navy and BC) made the Final Four. There were a host of other upsets, like USC beating No. 3 Florida and BC taking down No. 6 Syracuse in the second round. Navy had to go through No. 7 Penn, UMass and No. 2 UNC just to reach the national semifinal. The Final Four ended up being No. 1 (and undefeated) Maryland—after the Terps escaped No. 8 Stony Brook, 13-12, in the Elite Eight—No. 4 Penn State, Navy and BC. The Eagles squeaked by Navy, while Maryland thumped Big Ten foe Penn State. Then BC, which had never made the Final Four before that season, nearly ended its remarkable run with a national title in Gillette Stadium. The Eagles pulled within a goal of Maryland in the latter portion of play despite facing a five-goal deficit. Except, late in the second half, a three-goal Terrapins flurry spelled doom for BC. Caroline Steele jumpstarted that championship-clinching run. She tied the NCAA Championship record with six goals. BC held Maryland scoreless for the final 16:11 of the first half, entering intermission with a 5-5 tie. The problem was, as soon as head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein switched from Zoe Ochoa to Lauren Daly in cage, Maryland popped off for five straight goals in the first six minutes of the final period. Thanks to Kent—who piled up four goals and three assists in the second half alone—BC got back in the game. The Terps closed things out, though, and polished off a perfect 23-0 record for the season.

2018: Apuzzo Dazzles Under the Lights for Elusive Win (Final Four)

Apuzzo scored four goals against Maryland during BC's National Championship defeat in 2017. She matched that mark the next year when the teams met in the Final Four. Three of her four strikes came in the second half, including her game-winner that dropped jaws of fans and analysts everywhere. With 8:14 left, Apuzzo pivoted back and forth from X, breaking the ankles of Maryland midfielder Grace Griffin and then wrapping around the cage before pump faking and scoring on goalie Megan Taylor.

For good measure, Apuzzo extended BC's lead to 15-13, which ended up being the final score, less than a minute later. It was a comeback effort for the Eagles, who found themselves down 5-1 in the first half. Fittingly, it was Apuzzo who jumpstarted a 5-0 BC run later in the opening frame that helped the Eagles head into the break with an 8-8 tie. From there, the teams traded goals until Apuzzo delivered the final blow. Kali Hartshorn led Maryland with four goals, and Jen Giles chipped in three goals and three assists. Meanwhile, four Eagles registered hat tricks, including Tess Chandler, who was stringing together an impressive NCAA Tournament (10 goals to that point). The victory was BC's first ever against Maryland. And it followed a dramatic overtime win against Stony Brook in the Elite Eight. Unfortunately for the Eagles, a 15:29 scoring drought in the National Championship against James Madison dug themselves into a second-half hole they couldn't quite get out of.

2019: Taylor Keeps High-Powered Offense in Check (National Championship)