PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Recapping Day 19 Of Training Camp

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - 19 down, one to go.

BC had its penultimate training camp practice out behind Fish on Saturday afternoon as move in day No. 2 on campus created buzz (and wayyy too much traffic) as a few kids played catch on the lawn out in front of Alumni/Conte.

I'll keep this one shorter than usual (since it's midnight), this was more of a fine tuning type of practice with some prep for FSU starting as well. Not a ton of highlights on both sides, but here's what stood out...

-Great news for the RB room as Datrell Jones returned. You could make the argument he was having the best camp on the team until hurting his hand. Kye and Turbo were both back since Thursday. Reed Harris was also a participant for the first time in a few days, but had a yellow non-contact jersey. Still no Taylor or James.

-99.9% sure I saw a Commanders scout in attendance.

-Few donors/alums/fans were out on the hill taking in practice.

-First team period came about 10 minutes of 1:00. TC was 'sacked' by (I think) Opala and had a really nice throw to the sideline to Skeete at the end of his first 'drive.' Lots of work for Turbo and McDonald early. Montague's clearly still learning, but you can see the talent flash at times. Great dart by TC to Bradley on a comeback on his second possession, had Lawing & DiBiaso fired up.

-The first 'real' bit of FSU prep (at least in front of the media) started for a few minutes with the defense working off cards and O walking through some things.

-Got some squib and onside kick work after that. For 'normal' kickoffs Ward, Nate Johnson, Montague and McGowan fielded. I still think it's McGowan as the first guy up against FSU.

-Another team period around 1:15, ball at the O's 20 yard line. Kye looks good, it wasn't full speed or tackling to the ground of course (in fact, Bill O'Brien loses his mind when guys don't stay up, huge point of emphasis), TC also had a nice out to Morales. Good PBU by Jackson (on Skeete) and Isaiah Farris (vs. Dino) on a deep ball from Robinson. Turbo had a sick juke to gain a bunch of yards from Jacobe. A Cole Batson 'sack' negated a deep ball from Montague to Laham. Hala had a run stuff during a 2nd TC 'drive' and Ezeiruaku had a sack, as did Tongrongou (on Montague).

-7-v-7 period...Bond had two catches on TC's first reps, this felt like the first day maybe all of camp where those two were on the same level as last year. TC hit him a bunch on Saturday. Nice PBU over the middle at one point by Cheek on Skeete. Robinson hit a few crossers to Edgehille and McLaughlin.

-7-v-7 red zone followed...first ball from TC was a TD to Bond on the back line. Bond also had a diving TD in the left side of the end zone too. Ashton McShane (I think) picked off Robinson in the end zone.

-Team period working on tempo coming out of their own end. Couple grabs for Bond again from TC and a sick one-handed catch in the flat for Turbo. Tongrongou had a sack on Jacobe after he took off a couple times.

-Kick off work on one end, field goals for Luca Lombardo on the other. I had him at 5/6 from between 35 and 45 yards alternating hashmarks. They're going to need him, perhaps more than we all realize.

-More team work coming out of their own end, but ball at the 30...couple nice runs for Kye, sack for Ezeiruaku and a deep INT for Carter Davis on TC, hovering over the deep middle and out-leaping Bradley with Tucker also in coverage.Quintayvious Hutchins (I think) also had a sack late.

-Late team red zone period towards the end...Bond had a TD run (yes, a run) and Bradley had a sick catch for a TD from TC after the ball deflected off Morales. Turbo had a short TD run with Jacobe in.

-Situational work for the last 10 minutes or so (various scenarios given by O'Brien, particularly trying to hold a lead late this time) before he called them up around 2:10.

One final day of training camp on Sunday morning (9:15-11:15) before we're officially on to FSU. I'll be doing some positional breakdowns and thoughts on camp overall on Monday and leading into the weekend. Busy week locally with three teams kicking off Thursday night.

I absolutely can't wait to finally have real games to talk about. I might celebrate the end of camp more than the team Sunday night.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3JlY2FwcGluZy1kYXktMTktb2YtdHJhaW5pbmctY2Ft cCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwn CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGYm9zdG9uY29sbGVnZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJlY2Fw cGluZy1kYXktMTktb2YtdHJhaW5pbmctY2FtcCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc4JmN2 PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQg Y29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==