Reactions From Recent OVs & Camps

It's still a little too early for pre-camp stuff yet, but with all the recruiting news lately, it feels like this staff has really made an impact on prospects around the country.
With that in mind, I've reached out to dozens of kids who have either recently had an OV or went to one of the camps BC ran throughout the month of June. For many of those guys, this was the first time ever meeting the staff in person, so it's cool to kind of see what those initial impressions are.
Here's some reaction from some of the guys that have gotten back to me:
Ayden Edwards (2028, QB - Tustin, California)
What’s stood out to me at Boston College were the people. Surrounding yourself with great people and NFL coaches will always have you developing in the long run.
What I was looking for while participating in the Boston College camp was building relationships with the coaches because it was my first time meeting them.
The communication from the staff has been amazing coach, Bill O’Brien and Coach Jonathan DiBiaso are amazing people and coaches."
Steve Klein (2026 commit - Westwood, NJ)
"What stood out to me was the overall environment, it gave me a feel for the school, culture, community and the importance of the overall college experience. I was looking for a stronger connection with some of my future teammates on the visit and I definitely connected with the guys, which was really fun."
Dean Ruksnaitis (2026 commit - Williston Northampton School)
"I had a great time on my visit. From the first day they treated me like family. Some things that stood out to me was how the players talked about the program and how they really believe in what Coach O’Brien is doing. That just reassured me that I made the right choice to commit."
Bryaden Allen (2026, WR - Lafayette, Louisiana)
"I feel like what stood out to me was the stuff we did like touring the city and the New Balance headquarters. I was just looking to get all my questions answered about the school and the program. I plan on making my decision July 16."
Femi Babalola (2026, QB - Brentwood, Tennessee)
"I had an amazing time there and really had a great feel for what they stand for and the family feel there, along with the people there that have a similar mindset to myself. Loved the visit."