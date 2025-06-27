Reactions From Recent OVs & Camps

It's still a little too early for pre-camp stuff yet, but with all the recruiting news lately, it feels like this staff has really made an impact on prospects around the country.

With that in mind, I've reached out to dozens of kids who have either recently had an OV or went to one of the camps BC ran throughout the month of June. For many of those guys, this was the first time ever meeting the staff in person, so it's cool to kind of see what those initial impressions are.

Here's some reaction from some of the guys that have gotten back to me:

Ayden Edwards (2028, QB - Tustin, California)

What’s stood out to me at Boston College were the people. Surrounding yourself with great people and NFL coaches will always have you developing in the long run.

What I was looking for while participating in the Boston College camp was building relationships with the coaches because it was my first time meeting them.

The communication from the staff has been amazing coach, Bill O’Brien and Coach Jonathan DiBiaso are amazing people and coaches."

Steve Klein (2026 commit - Westwood, NJ)

"What stood out to me was the overall environment, it gave me a feel for the school, culture, community and the importance of the overall college experience. I was looking for a stronger connection with some of my future teammates on the visit and I definitely connected with the guys, which was really fun."