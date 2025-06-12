Local 2026 Commit Dom Funke Talks Most Recent Official Visit

Xaverian soon-to-be senior Dominic Funke is set to add to the family legacy when he joins the BC roster next season.

Funke was recruited by Vanderbilt, Stanford, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Northwestern and NC State while getting offers from Duke, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Temple, Syracuse, Rutgers and BC.

Funke committed back on January 15th and has continued to fall in love with the BC program more and more. Last weekend, Funke was back on campus as one of 14 guys on an official visit.

So, what does a guy who's already committed to the local D1 program look for when visiting again?

Well, basically everything the future has in store.

"I had an awesome OV to BC this weekend. Really felt at home," he said. "The coaches welcomed me and are very excited to get me there. It was great to get a glimpse of what my college experience will be like. I was given so much information about what BC has to offer and how I can leave an impact on this team in the future.

"I enjoyed hanging with players and other recruits. Overall, I feel very at home at BC and I am very happy to be committed there. It feels like the right fit for me."