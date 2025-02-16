Ray Brown Talks Departure For NFL

On Saturday afternoon, a bad day for BC sports fans got a little worse when the news of defensive backs coach Ray Brown's departure came out.

Guys like Carter Davis, Ashton McShane, Max Tucker and others improved under him last year and he's also arguably the best recruiter on staff aside from DiBiaso. Brown's ability to build relationships with some very good players is a void that won't be easy to fill.

Once the news came out I reached out to Brown to get a quick thought on why now and what he thinks about BC moving forward. Here was his response:

"I didn’t expect to leave now, but it’s just one of the of those opportunities I couldn’t pass up," he said.

Brown had nothing but good things to say about the staff and will always have love for his guys, both players and staff members.

"I love it at BC," he added. "Great staff and a great group of players. I loved coming to work everyday, I love that DB room. The mindset has shifted and they’re ready to elevate as a group."