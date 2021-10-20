Quotables and Notables: N.C. State Game
Jeff Hafley got what he wanted. The second-year Boston College head coach asked for students to get in the stands of Alumni Stadium before kickoff for the Eagles’ primetime showdown with then-No. 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news