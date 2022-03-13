Quinten Post Named to ACC All-Tournament Second Team

Quinten Post received a couple ACC Sixth Man of the Year votes this season. In the home stretch, though, he was a starter. And he played like one, too.

Post, a 7-foot junior center from Amsterdam, finished in double figures in eight of his final 10 games, including all three of Boston College men's basketball's ACC Tournament games.

His impressive postseason play resulted in him grabbing a spot on the ACC All-Tournament second team Sunday morning.

Post was one of two players on a team that didn't make the semifinals to earn ACC All-Tournament recognition. The other was Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim, who stepped up in his brother's absence (one-game suspension) with an eye-popping 28 points against top-seeded Duke.

Virginia Tech, which upset the Blue Devils in the final for its first-ever ACC Tournament championship, accounted for four of the 10 first and second-team spots.

Post averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during BC's three-day run in the Barclays Center. He also shot 5-of-6 from deep.

Before the ACC Tournament, Post had made just six 3-pointers. He opened the Eagles' quarterfinal matchup against fourth-seeded Miami with a pair of triples. Post also piled up four steals in BC's overtime win over fifth-seeded Wake Forest the day before.

Post transferred to BC this past offseason after spending two years at Mississippi State, where he averaged fewer than 3.0 points per game each season.

While splitting minutes with fellow BC center James Karnik for most of the 2021-22 campaign, Post averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot 50.2% from the floor in the process.

Post, unlike Karnik (graduation), will return to BC for next season.