 EagleAction - QB Matt Valecce Enters Transfer Portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 08:24:32 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Matt Valecce Enters Transfer Portal

Andy Backstrom
Staff Writer

Boston College redshirt junior Matt Valecce entered the transfer portal Monday after three years with the program. He’ll have three years of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

“It has been an honor to represent Boston College as a Student-Athlete for the last 3 years, and a blessing to get my degree from a school of BC’s caliber,” Valecce wrote on Twitter. My biggest thank you goes to my teammates I have had here at BC. The bonds I have made with you guys will last a lifetime, and you know I am rooting for the boys harder than anyone.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}