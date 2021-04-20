EagleAction - QB Matt Valecce Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College redshirt junior Matt Valecce entered the transfer portal Monday after three years with the program. He’ll have three years of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

“It has been an honor to represent Boston College as a Student-Athlete for the last 3 years, and a blessing to get my degree from a school of BC’s caliber,” Valecce wrote on Twitter. My biggest thank you goes to my teammates I have had here at BC. The bonds I have made with you guys will last a lifetime, and you know I am rooting for the boys harder than anyone.”