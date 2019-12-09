Eagle Action can confirm reports from Monday that BC redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Brown has enters his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

Brown has completed his undergraduate work and will be eligible to play right away during the 2020 season.

In six games before a season-ending injury this year Brown completed 59.1-percent (81/137) of his passes for 1,250 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and had a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Last year as a redshirt sophomore Brown completed 55.4-percent of his throws for 2,121 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine picks.

With Brown out, Dennis Grosel and Matt Valecce moved up the Eagles' depth chart with the former completing a much lower percentage of his throws than Brown but doing enough to keep the offense moving and scoring enough points to accomplish bowl eligibility.