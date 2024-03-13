BC's new offensive coordinator and former Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing met the media for the first time on Wednesday. Here's everything he had to say...



On the transition from position coach to coordinator



"It's good. It's certainly a transition, but it's going good. I'm really enjoying my time with the guys. Teaching these guys, we've got a great staff here. The other position coaches on offense are awesome to work with, so it's going well."



On seeing the offense from multiple positions



"It's certainly helpful. My background, taking it all the way back to when I was in Division 3 when I was a coordinator at one point and then from there I started coaching on defense at Penn State. So, those years I spent on defense, whether it be at Penn State as a graduate assistant and then the years working as a quality control for guys like Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel and a lot of guys on defense, I learned a ton from them and from the players. On offense, I had the chance to work with the O-line for a couple years in Houston which was vital to my growth as a coach in general just seeing how everybody operates."



On what working with Castellanos has been like so far



"Tommy's a very talented player. Guy's got a lot of athletic ability and throwing talent. He's got leadership qualities and he's got big play ability. He made some big plays last year, but it's going well and he's doing a good job."



On the balance between wanting to run similar offenses to Bama and New England while also making sure players fit



"It takes time. Any time you...terminology is one thing. Football, you're speaking a different language out here, so you're trying to get on the same page with these guys. Learn what they know. Sometimes adjust to what they know too. At the end of the day, ball is ball and sometimes you're saying the exact same thing with different words. So, I'm able to adjust. It doesn't just have to be what I know there. I can learn some things they know. As far as putting it all together, that's fun to me and to the rest of the staff. It's not just me. The rest of the assistant coaches do a great job helping me and we collectively put it all together."



On his relationship with O'Brien



"Shoot, I've been coaching with Coach O"Brien since...I think this is Year 12? Coach O'Brien has been extremely important in my growth as a coach and a person, he's helped me a ton along the way. I've learned so much from him and the other coaches he's put around myself on staffs we've worked on. We've got a great relationship and it speaks for itself since we've been working together for so long."



On the decision to do the opposite of a lot of coaches these days, going to college from the NFL



"No. 1, talking about this place, I feel like it's a great opportunity. We can do some things, we can do some good things here. Obviously, getting a chance to be a coordinator is a good opportunity there. But, I was excited...you look at BC and I mean, we can build off what they did last year. That excites me and this is a great city, I love this city. Obviously, lived here last year, but made this jump and don't have to move too far."



On the tight end position at BC



"We have talent out there. It's up to us to put them in positions to succeed and use their skillsets best. Tight ends, everyone's a little bit different. Some guys are used a little more in the run game, some guys are used a little more in the passing game. Finding out what they're best at, we're definitely going to use the spring to evaluate and it'll be up to us to put them in positions to succeed."



On Jeremiah Franklin



"He certainly has upside. He can play as I saw late in the year. He had a couple nice grabs and he can do some decent things in the run game. So, I certainly see some potential, some growth there, we'll see what we can do."



On the staff not using headsets so far in spring ball



"To be honest with you, the only time we used headsets in practice for the whole staff in general were like scrimmages. This is just what we've been used to. Scrimmages or when you're trying to work crowd noise and it's deafening in the indoor facility where no one can hear and you sort of need that. Other than that, we haven't really used them. We certainly will, but we just haven't the past couple days."



On the overall communication among the staff early on



"Great. I really enjoy working with the entire staff. I've spent most of my time working with the offensive staff, but I've really enjoyed it."