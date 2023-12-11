Lewis Bond met with the media after practice this past Friday as the team gets ready for Fenway. Here's what he had to say...



On if there's a sense of urgency with BC not having played in a bowl for a long time



"I'm just excited to play. I think that's the biggest thing in the group, in the receiver group especially. My freshman year we didn't play, so I got all the way down to D.C. and we were just there and the day of the game we got canceled. So, it's just a little excitement to actually play in a bowl game."



On the group recovering after losing O'Keefe



"We missed Ryan throughout the season, but we came together and I think we had a successful year. We could have done a lot of little things better. That's what we're working on now. Just, the small things to get better to move into next year. The bowl game, and then next year."



On being Castellanos' go-to option in the red zone



"It starts in practice. Just making sure you're running the right rout every time. 7-on-7, team, when we're down there practicing in the red zone we've got to be reliable in practice so in the game he trusts you. That way you just take advantage of your opportunities in the game."



On how tight the coverage gets inside the red zone



"Sometimes it's difficult. I think we get a lot of zone and then when we get to that part of the field it's 1-on-1, man-on-man. You've got to work the technique and the details we've been working on all year and just win your 1-on-1's."



On why he thinks the team was so inconsistent this year and how it can improve



"I think it started with the offense. We jumped out...our first drive against Miami was a great drive, but then the next drive we had some inconsistency. It starts with the top guys, me, myself included. We've just got to be consistent every play. Like, we can't let the last play affect the next play, or the last drive affect the next drive."



On his first thought when he sees Castellanos scrambling



"We're taught to get on his arm as fast as we can. Come alive and then we've got to separate from the DB. Once he scrambles it becomes man again, so it's just winning your 1-on-1's."



On how he feels his downfield blocking is coming along



"I feel like that's what got me on the field. Even when Zay was here last year, that's what allowed me to play. So, I feel like that's what I take pride in, blocking downfield, blocking in the run game and blocking for my receivers."



On the craziness of the portal and if he's doing any recruiting



"I try to stay out of that, but it is crazy seeing some of the guys that you've been here three years with, the people you talk to every day and then...they've got to do what's best for them. So, it's nothing against them, it's just a crazy world."