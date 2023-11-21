Kye Robichaux spoke to the media on Monday after returning in impressive fashion against Pitt. The BC back has been quite a surprise this year after beginning the season fourth on the depth chart.



On how tough it was to sit out the VT game



"It was tough, but at the end of the day you've got to move on. Onto the next game, focus on the next opponent. So, of course we go back and look at where we messed up on certain details, certain missed assignments, but at the end of the day it's about the game that's coming up."



On being more of a North-South back and mixing it some East-West to his game



"I've always learned growing up you get the most yards going North and South, so I try to implement that into my game. Whatever I can do for the team at the end of the day. If that's my strong suit, then I'm going to use that to my advantage and the best of my ability, so I've tried to hone that. Whatever else they need me to do, I'm going to do it."



On working his way up the depth chart and if he ever envisioned being the team's top back



"Just how my mindset is, I'm a. man of faith, so it's always positive, I always look at things with light. So, no matter what position I was in, I knew I was going to do it to the best of my ability and that everything was going to work itself out. That's kind of like how my whole journey's been, so I don't stress. I just kind of put my head down and go to work."



On his relationship with the offensive line



"Those guys are my everything. It all starts with them. They get the team going. They're kind of like the core of our team. They're a bunch of fun guys, I love them to death. We don't move without them, you know? So, throughout this year, it's just been me meshing with the O-line, getting our timing together, getting our relationship better. I feel like that's what everybody's been seeing now. Of course our running game has been better, but it's really started with the relationships inside the running back room and O-line room."



On if the Miami game feels like a big game



"At the end of the day a game is a game. We try to look at every game the same way. We try to look at every opponent the same way. At the end of the day, it's the same goal, trying to win."



On if there's a little extra juice renewing the rivalry with Miami the day after Thanksgiving



"Yeah, but we try to exclude all the outside things. At the end of the day, at that time and at that place, it's just you vs. the man in front of you. So, at the end of the day, you want all the outside noises to be tuned out so you can just focus on your job."