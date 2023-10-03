George Rooks has flown under the radar a bit in terms of impactful players for BC's defense this season. On Monday, Rooks had his first bit of media availability. Here's what the big redshirt sophomore defensive linemen had to say about a few different things...



On closing out the game against UVA in the final two minutes



"It was tough. The mindset for defense every play is we have to stop them, get a three-and-out. Especially when it's two minutes to go, fourth quarter. That's the premium. We have to stop them, get them off the field and get the ball. I think we answered that. I think all of us as a defense in the second half, we were very excited and very motivated to get the job done after last week's performance. We had a chip on our shoulder, so at that fourth quarter, we took a stand."



On what clicked in the second half to hold UVA to just 39 total yards



"Coach Haf and Coach Vince were definitely saying 'who's going to light the spark?' That was the whole message this whole week actually. At halftime, they emphasized that again. We were definitely itching ad pushing forward and who's going to be that spark? Hopefully, I was that spark. Sometimes, in the games, I know Khris Banks was. I know our whole D-line was. We were really excited and we were feeding off each other's energy. That was really nice to see."



On facing a different type of offense with Army



"Honestly, it's just (the same) preparation every week. Every game we've played so far, there's certain things that these offenses do that the team we played last week doesn't do. So, we come in like every other week, prepare for this game like it's the best game, best team we're going to play. It's going to be a tough, physical game like Coach Hafley said. We've just got to go out and prepare like it's the Super Bowl, every week. It's a one week, one game season for us every week. That's our motivation. We just have to keep winning these one games. That's the goal."



On what he looks for on film when preparing each week



"I don't want to give too much stuff away, but when I look at an offensive lineman, how is he setting? Is he a smaller guy or bigger guy? What can I do to set my moves up? What moves can I work? This week, Virginia had some smaller guards, so I wanted to utilize some power. The week before that with Louisville, they had some bigger guards and wanted to use my speed. We've just got to keep on looking for these tendencies. Look at the film, see what people's weaknesses are and exploit those weaknesses. I think we did that this week."



On if he has a go-to move



"It's honestly just in the moment. For me personally, I don't know about everybody else, when I think too much during a game, I slow down. When I just play ball like I did last week, then good things happen. I think collectively as a D-line, we did that. We weren't thinking we were just playing fun. That's what football is. Playing fun, playing free and that's what we did."



On getting sacks as a unit



"It was awesome. I think we were all feeding off each other. After Don's first sack, we were all competing, who's going to get the next one. I remember as the third quarter ended, I think I got that sack and we all celebrated. Khris Banks got that sack and then Shitta got that sack and we were all hyped. Then, Don got another sack. So, I think it's feeding off each other's energy. We preach synergy and we did that last week and we're going to keep doing that every week going forward."



On balance between being aggressive and letting plays come to them



"Honestly, as a D-line, our mentality is playing aggressive and playing violent. If we play violent enough, we're going to win the game. Every game, every week, our preparation is how violent we can be at the point of attack and I think we did that and I think we're going to do that going forward."