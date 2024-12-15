Eagles Get First Portal Commit

One of the first portal visitors has already committed according to his agency, Dream Makers.

Former Campbell receiver VJ Wilkins is reportedly heading to Chestnut Hill.

With an eye towards 2025, BC immediately replaces the speed it lost when Jayden McGowan hopped in the portal earlier this week (or last? Can't remember anymore), even though McGowan wasn't really a factor on offense this year either. I'm still trying to figure out if it was because of him or an inability within the staff to figure out how to use him (can also blame TC for that a little bit too).

In two years at Cambell, Wilkins put up 90 catches for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns, including six this past season with 38 grabs and 514 yards. The Camels also gave him the ball as a runner 22 times. Wilkins had 106 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. His longest run was a 55-yarder.

Maybe, just maybe, BC finally has its special teams weapon too. From Zay, to O'Keefe, to McGowan, the Eagles have also seemed to have that game-changing playmaker the last few years, but it never materialized into much on special teams. Wilkins has 978 return yards on kickoffs in his career and he's done it 49 times.