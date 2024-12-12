Everything Grayson James Said On Thursday

For the first time since the season finale, Grayson James spoke with the media on Thursday after practice.

Here's everything he had to say:

On the energy at practice

"It's just a blessing to have this opportunity, to get these extra practices in, get some more chemistry with these younger guys. Guys that haven't had these opportunities, so just meshing with them. Getting as much work as we can, progressing as a team. That's just kind of all we're focused on. Guys are excited for the chance to get better and we attack every day the same. Getting better every single day like coach says."

On of there's a balance from players and staff preparing for the bowl and looking towards 2025

"Yeah, definitely. With the way college football is now-a-days. you've got guys in positions they weren't in a couple weeks ago. So, it's all kind of just about development. We've got a lot of practices, extra time that we can use. Everybody just taking advantage of the opportunity they have. Whether that's my position, running backs, receivers, everybody on offense, our whole team. So, definitely a development aspect to that. We'll get into Nebraska when we get there, but everybody's just attacking every day the same trying to get better."

On if he feels like he has something to prove

"Yeah, absolutely. As a competitor, I know I can always get better every single day. I know there's parts of my game I definitely want to improve. So, that's my mindset. Just being intentional with everything, every rep, every practice, every play that we have. Just being intentional with how I can improve with this rep, technique, footwork, things like that. Just focused on constantly getting better at my craft."

On if bowl practices are different than regular season ones energy and intensity wise

"I wouldn't say so. You grew up playing football your whole life. You play college football, so any opportunity you can you're always excited for that. I wouldn't say it's amplified or anything like that, it's just more chances to go out there and show what you can do. I know all the guys want to take advantage of that, including myself. So, like I've been saying, just getting better every single day."

On going against a storied program like Nebraska

"It's definitely a sweet opportunity. Storied program. They have a lot of history, a lot of wins. Coach has just constantly been preaching the opportunity we have to get a big win for this program. So, everybody is all focused on that, doing what we can every day, focused on getting better and then winning the Pinstripe Bowl."

On playing in Yankee Stadium

"That's sweet for me. I've never been in New York and I've never been in a bowl game, so it's kind of the best of both worlds in a way. I'm excited just to kind of see what that setup is like being in a baseball stadium. Awesome city, awesome tradition around Christmas time as well, so I'm excited and the whole team is as well."

On if players push coaches for players they know when they've gone in the portal

"I just focus on what I can do best to help this team. If someone asked me to reach out to guys and this and that...but, I'm just focused on the guys we have right now, maximize everybody's potential and how can I be the best QB for this team?"

On Bill Belichick joining the ACC

"“I think that’s sweet. Legendary coach that will do good things for that program and this whole conference. The competitiveness…you’ve obviously got Coach O’Brien here coming from the same tree. I expect good things from UNC. It’s a good opportunity for UNC to get a coach like that into the program.”

On if he's had a chance to take a deep breath and take in where he's now at

"Yeah. I would definitely say this week has been the first chance I've really had the chance to kind of sit back and really take it all in. It's sweet, you know? This opportunity is something I wouldn't want to pass up at all. Just trying to take full advantage of it, embracing the spot I'm in. It's a blessing to be the starting quarterback of this program, so, how can I do the best I can to win games for us? Continue to get better for myself and my teammates and just constantly getting better for all of us."

On the opportunity and if he feels like he should be the starter going into next year

"It's sweet, but there's a lot to prove, still a lot of things to earn. As the competitor that I am, I constantly just...how can I get better at my craft every day? I've got parts of my game I want to continue to improve on and how can I just be the holistic quarterback that's best for this team, the best for this system? Doing what the coaches ask of me and things like that."

On how Jacobe Robinson is coming along

"He's really good. Good, young, talented guy. He's got a lot of potential. That can be a dangerous word, but I'm fully confident, the staff is in what he can be. It's just kind of all about getting those reps consistently every practice. Being intentional, getting better, seeing the coverage, seeing the defense, knowing what you're doing. How can I operate faster...for him, he's growing and that's encouraging to see. I'm excited for his growth as a quarterback, for sure."