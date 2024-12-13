BC Players Understand Balance Between Preparing For Now & 2025

There's a fine line between looking too far ahead and not focusing enough on the task at hand December 28 at Yankee Stadium.

Obviously, BC wants to win its bowl game against Nebraska. Not just for the eighth win in a season for the first time since 2009, but to continue building positive momentum towards 2025.

Players young and old are aware of what's at stake, not just in the game, but over the course of the next two and a half weeks with the extra practices the team now gets.

It's not a tryout for a lot of guys per say, but it kind of is.

""Yeah, definitely. With the way college football is now-a-days, you've got guys in positions they weren't in a couple weeks ago," said Grayson James on Thursday. "So, it's all kind of just about development. We've got a lot of practices, extra time that we can use. Everybody just taking advantage of the opportunity they have. Whether that's my position, running backs, receivers, everybody on offense, our whole team. So, definitely a development aspect to that. We'll get into Nebraska when we get there, but everybody's just attacking every day the same trying to get better."

"I think you definitely feel it in practice," added Kye Robichaux. "It more comes from the intensity in practice. You can see the younger guys kind of getting at it more and that kind of pushes towards just knowing that next year is coming, But, at the end of the day we're focused on what's in front of us. It's just going to make practice better."

What's in front of BC is the chance to make a little program history for the first time in 16 years while also providing those younger guys a nice push heading into a very important offseason for the program.

"We most definitely locked in on the game so far, but we are looking at next year, the roster and everything," said Daveon Crouch. "Like, seeing who we're gonna have come back, who we're gonna add to the team. So far, everything is looking good for 2025.

"A little bit (focused on the future), but not too much, we're focused on winning this eighth win. But, it's in the back of our head. Like, next year, we got a good squad coming back, for sure."