BC Lands 2nd Portal Commitment

BC has a second commit out of the portal.

Right around 5 p.m. on Monday night, former FAU tight end Zeke Moore announced his new home will be Chestnut Hill.

In two seasons at FAU, he played in 12 and 10 games with 13 and five catches for 66 and 10 yards. He also had two touchdowns in 2023 and has carried the ball 18 times in his career for 76 yards.

While Jeremiah Franklin and Kamari Morales have been fine this season, in today's game the program could use far more production out of that room. While Moore might be used more in the run game, his size (6'2," 235lbs.) can hopefully be used as a red zone target next season.

Moore is from Rosewell, Georgia and was a two-star on Rivals coming out in 2022. He had offers from FAU, Georgetown, Lehigh, North Alabama and Southern Illinois out of high school. In the portal, he had offers from East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Kent State and UAB.