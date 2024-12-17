Eagles Land 3rd Portal Commit

Just hours after picking up tight end Zeke Moore in the portal on Monday night, BC added another running back.

Former Ball State back Vaughn Pemberton announced his commitment to BC on social media around 10:30.

Pemberton is from Lake Forest, IL and checks in at 5'11," 242lbs.

In three years at Ball State, Pemberton ran for 548 yards on 119 carries in 28 games with three touchdowns. He's also got 22 career receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one kick return for 23 yards a year ago.

This move adds some more depth to a room that should already include Datrell Jones, Turbo Richard, Alex Broome, Mekhi Dodd and Bo MacCormack next season, along with whoever else BC decides to pluck from the portal.

There's also seemingly an element of maturity here with Pemberton that you don't find with every college kid. Pemberton has a son who is prominently featured in his X profile picture and his profile "description" is simply: 'God first | Father | RB currently in the portal'

Feels like this is absolutely one of those "BC guys" that Bill O'Brien is coveting and should be a good culture addition.