Q&A with BC commit Addison Penn
Addison Penn is one of BC's more recent commitments and the Southlake, Tex., offensive lineman spoke with Eagle Action about his decision.Eagle Action: Why did you feel like BC was the right fit fo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news