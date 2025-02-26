Prospects Announce Upcoming Visits

As we approach spring ball - which starts two weeks from today - high school prospects have began announcing which dates they'll be taking visits to various campuses.
I'll be updating this as we go as best I can, but a few local guys and others that aren't from the area have began putting theirs out on social media...here are some of the recent ones so far:
William 'Tex' Vaughn (2026 WR/TE; Kings Mountain School, Kings Mountain, NC)
This will be Vaughn's second OV on June 13th. He currently has 24 total offers according to Rivals, including Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, South Carolina and West Virginia).
Connor Furman (2027 OL/DL; New Cannan High School, CT)
Furman will be in Chestnut Hill on April 12th. The soon-to-be junior at New Cannan has BC O-lineman written all over him at 6'5," 285lbs. Furman was part of a New Cannan squad that won a state title this past season and he's only getting better.
Somad Eaddy (2026 CB; Riverside High School, Greenville, SC)
Somad will be visiting on May 30th. Daddy's got 13 total offers according to rivals including Kentucky, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. As a junior, Eaddy had three picks, 14 PBU's and 27 solo tackles.
Nyqir 'Boomer' Helton (2026 ATH/WR; Winslow Twp HS, Atco, NJ)
Brown will be here on June 6th and is a speedy wide receiver with a 4.46 40-time who currently has 21 total offers according to Rivals. Schools in that group include Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Pitt, UConn, Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin. Georgia and NC State among others have also shown interest.
Mac Fitzgerald (DL/TE Catholic Memorial; West Roxbury, MA)
Fitzgerald will be back on campus officially on May 30th following up what's been a big spring for him already. Fitzgerald recently represented both CM and the Patriots at an elite Nike clinic down at the Super Bowl. Fitzgerald is obviously already committed, but it's never a bad thing when you can have one of the best athletes in the upcoming senior class in your buildings.
Da'Jon Green (2026 DB/WR; Choctaw High School, Choctaw, OK)
Green will be in Boston on June 6th and currently has five offers according to Rivals. BC, along with Iowa State, North Texas, UTEP and Tulsa is in that group. At 6'1," 190lbs. he could be another good addition to an already very good DB room.