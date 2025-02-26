Prospects Announce Upcoming Visits

As we approach spring ball - which starts two weeks from today - high school prospects have began announcing which dates they'll be taking visits to various campuses.

I'll be updating this as we go as best I can, but a few local guys and others that aren't from the area have began putting theirs out on social media...here are some of the recent ones so far:

William 'Tex' Vaughn (2026 WR/TE; Kings Mountain School, Kings Mountain, NC)

This will be Vaughn's second OV on June 13th. He currently has 24 total offers according to Rivals, including Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, South Carolina and West Virginia).