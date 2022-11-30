The 5-2 Boston College Eagles are on the road to take on the 4-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln tonight in a basketball game that holds the promise if giving Earl Grant's team a nice confidence boost against high-major competition.

The game is part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which takes place every year but is concluding at the end of this season.

The Cornhuskers are never one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but how the Eagles fare going on the road against a team from that conference could be a bellwether in terms of what to expect from BC later in ACC play against some of the league teams it will face.

Nebraska has been inconsistent this season, most recently notching a 75-58 win against struggling Florida State, but also with losses to Memphis, Oklahoma, and St. John's, all by double figures.

NU has shot 46% from the field or better in all four of its wins and 43% from the field or worse in all three of its losses, so the extent to which the Eagles can prevent easy baskets and settle into halfcourt defense could determine BC's chances.

The Huskers have turned the ball over 14 and 20 times in its last two games respectively. That could be something that BC exploits to generate some easy offense, as Eagle opponents are turning the ball over 15.4 times per game this year.

Nebraska has been at a deficit from long range this year, shooting a cold 29.5% from long range compared to 35% for opponents. This is not a team that blocks a lot of shots or creates a lot of havoc defensively, although the Huskers can disrupt halfcourt offense at times.

At just 28.4% on the season, Boston College has been woeful from long range on the whole, so it would be a good night to reverse that and take advantage of NU's struggles at shutting down perimeter scoring.

Accounting for Derrick Walker will be important. The senior forward has only played in two games this year, but he had 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Seminoles and will be in action again tonight. He should be the focal point of what the Huskers do. He stands a great chance to lead NU in both scoring and rebounding this year, although with 10 turnovers in just two games there's still some rust he's shaking off.

Six players for Nebraska average 9.9 points or better on the season.

Key to BC's chances, also, will be Jaeden Zackery continuing to chip in with significant offensive contributions. He's scored 16 points in each of the Eagles' last two games.

With both teams scoring and giving up between 62 and 68 points per game it's probably a safe bet that there won't be a very high scoring game tonight, which puts a premium on each possession.

Boston College has won two games in a row, against Wyoming and Rhode Island, since a disappointing 70-54 loss to Tarleton State in the Virgin Islands.

All-time the Eagles are 7-6 in the college and this is the second time BC has faced Nebraska in the event.