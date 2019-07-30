The following is a press release from Boston College, posted here to spread awareness about new policies that will impact your gameday experience at football games this fall.

New tailgating hours for Boston College football games along with a new clear bag policy were among the gameday enhancements announced today by William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond. The new clear bag policy will expedite fan entry into Alumni Stadium and all of BC’s athletic venues.

“We are always looking to improve and enhance our gameday environment for our loyal fans,” said Jarmond. “We heard how important it was from our fans, and specifically from our fan council, on the ability to extend tailgating hours prior to the game. We feel it will be very beneficial to our fans in terms of easing traffic flow into the stadium and getting to their seats for kickoff.”

New for the 2019 football season, fans will be permitted to tailgate four hours prior to kickoff prior to every weekend game. For weekend games that begin at 3 p.m. and earlier, fans will be permitted to tailgate one hour following the contest as well.

“I would like to thank Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, the Boston Licensing Division Chairwoman Kathleen Joyce and Boston Police Captain Paul Russell Area D-14 for their cooperation and working with Boston College Athletics on the new tailgating hours,” added Jarmond.

Weekday games will still have three hours of tailgating permitted prior to the game and no post-game tailgating as in previous years.

The new clear bag policy is consistent with all NFL stadiums and among ACC members.

Fans will be permitted to bring in a one-gallon sized clear plastic zip bag, a clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12”x12”x6” or a small clutch bag, wristlet or handheld wallet.

All season ticket members will be receiving a branded BC clear bag prior to the beginning of the season.

A full list of approved bags and prohibited bags and prohibited items is available HERE.

Also, new for 2019, DBS ticket holders can also gain Priority Seating Fast Pass access via Gate C of Conte Forum to enter Alumni Stadium for BC football games. The Priority Seating Fast Pass access will allow DBS ticket holders the quickest access into Alumni Stadium.