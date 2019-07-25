News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 16:53:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Preseason Preview: OL John Phillips

Bwbcn4ow9knp4h1xnnbu
John Phillips (BCEagles.com)
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Ben Petrula is the Boston College offensive lineman that the league's media seems to know the most about. After all, he's the only non-Clemson offensive lineman selected to the preseason All-ACC fi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}