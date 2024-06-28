A couple weeks ago I kicked off preseason position previews with special teams assuming the recruiting cycle would be much quieter than it was and I'd be lacking for content.



Well, now that the OV's are over and mostly all attention can now turn towards getting ready for camp, I thought I'd start these back up again by working my way backwards. Let's take a look at the secondary heading into the final weekend of June...



Amari Jackson and Jalen Cheek should be the 1-2 lockdown guys on the outside.



Jackson had an outstanding spring session. I would say he was the player that took the biggest step forward aside from Neto Okpala. Jackson showed his range, speed and plastered receivers at times. He's gotten a little bit of national attention from the 'film guys' so far this offseason and if he stays healthy, he has a chance to make a massive, massive impact for this defense as a ballhawking playmaker this season.



As for Cheek, the redshirt junior made some big strides as well. I think Cheek still has a ways to go in terms of being that true press guy that can lock people up, but his speed and change of direction allow him to stay with guys. I expect a big year from him as well.



Ryan Turner should have an immediate impact



The transfer from Ohio State most likely ends up as the main slot corner for the Eagles. Turner didn't really pop much during camp, but you also never noticed him in a negative way too, like he wasn't getting beat and was usually in position to make a play when he had to be. I think the redshirt sophomore had a pretty seamless transition into this locker room and scheme and Tim Lewis should be able to get the best out of him no matter where he puts him on the field.



A lot of unknowns, but also a lot of opportunity for guys to make plays, especially on the back end.



KP Price, Victor Nelson and Cole Batson in particular should from a pretty formidable safety group. Nelson stood out a few times as a physical presence over the middle during spring ball and Price is due to take another step forward. Batson was a little banged up and didn't see much run during spring ball, but all three guys can play.



Add Jalon Williams, Bugg Jones and Max Tucker to the list of guys who may surprise people this season at corner too. Tucker came on strong last season when given opportunities and he played with a lot of confidence in spring ball. Jones flew around at times and can also lay the wood when the opportunity presents itself. Williams is now a redshirt junior and has shown flashes at times of what he can be. This is going to be a fast, physical defense and there are plenty of bodies to rotate in an out. This was supposed to be the strength under Hafley but never was. It feels like that's going to change in 2024.



Hala and Johnson may be my biggest sleepers



Sione Hala stood out quite a bit in March and April and after playing at Arkansas, Khari Johnson is home with something to prove. Both of those guys made plays in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team work during the spring. Again, this is a deep secondary with plenty of guys who can make a case for more playing time. I also like the idea of Hala possibly being like a hybrid type of player, depending on what Lewis wants to do with him. These two guys are going to fly under the radar during camp until the whole country can see what they're capable of. Keep an eye on Georgia State transfer Bryquice Brown too. Big and has good length, should be a factor in some capacity.



Linebacker will be up next on Monday. While it's always a question around here for the last decade or so, this secondary may be able to make up for some of that unit's shortcomings.



Can't wait to see this new look offense going against this revamped defense in a few weeks. Spring ball was full speed and very competitive, I can only imagine how much the juice is turned up when Florida State starts getting closer and closer in the windshield view.



