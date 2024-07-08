Getting back into the position previews today and thought I'd start from the backs out for offense.



I also sneaky think that behind defensive line this might be the deepest room the Eagles have, although you can make a case at receiver too.



The Ward/Robichaux combo could be elite



We all saw what Kye can do last season when he gets the majority of the carries (he had 780 yards, 8 TD's) but he sort of wore down at the end of the year from having such a big workload. I think having Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward (643 yards, 5 TD's) will be a huge help in Keeping Robichaux fresher for longer this season. Ward is built like a fire hydrant except he's not really that short (If anyone knows short, it's me). He was also very explosive at times during spring ball and can run pretty clean routes when needed. This is a dangerous 1-2 punch for the ACC. I think Ward gets starter carries, but it's ultimately a split between them unless one guy is just having a monster day. Kye's probably more of the goal line guy too in my opinion.



Jayden McGowan will be a factor



He's listed as a receiver and absolutely will be, but he's going to be a factor out of the backfield too. Without revealing any secrets or anything like that from spring practice (plenty of you saw what I'm talking about live anyways), it certainly feels like McGowan was brought in as an 'athlete' not just a one-position guy. Fans are going to love how dynamic he is. The transfer out of Vanderbilt should add some real playmaking ability to this offense. I also think both Ward and McGowan will be your biggest special teams threats as well, especially McGowan.



If Broome is in fact out, depth guys will need to step up



Assuming that Broome's injury from spring ball is in fact season ending (I was never able to truly confirm that but it never sounded good), then Jordan McDonald, Datrell Jones and Anthony Ferrucci all need to step up. Ferrucci and wideout Luke McGlaughlin were my two spring ball standouts on offense. I think Ferrucci can absolutely help, particularly as a pass catcher. The CM product Jones ran very hard and was impressive at times. McDonald comes from UCF and also had flashes in March. I also wonder if he and Castellanos can build some chemistry from a pass catching perspective with that UCF connection.



This is a talented group and I genuinely think Ward just makes everyone's job that much easier. As long as health doesn't creep into the room, running back's coach Savon Huggins should have a lot of fun with Will Lawing figuring out different ways to get all of these guys the ball.



