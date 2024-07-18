We've reached the final position group for previews with beginning in just two weeks.



While everyone knows who QB1 is for now, there's still some question marks regarding the position. Here's where things stand as of July 18th...



Can Castellanos step into superstar status?



It may not feel like it, but Thomas Castellanos threw for 2,248 yards last season in what was his first true year as a QB at the FBS level. He only got 16 attempts (nine completions for 75 yards) at UCF in 2022, and he wasn't the starter heading into last season. Admittedly, Hafley said they were really seeing him throw for the first time in spring ball because most of his high school tape was just him running. He did enough to ultimately earn the role and never looked backed. Ideally, he's able to make the Year 2 leap this season. He's obviously as dangerous as any dual threat QB in the country with his feet, it's the 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with 20 sacks that needs to change, or Grayson James may eventually be playing. TC has the fate of BC football's future in his hands right now, if he can limit the turnovers and get the ball into the playmakers' hands quickly, the country will be talking about him. If not, it'll be another season of QB carousel fun for the Eagles.



James could seamlessly step in



If that does happen, Bill O'Brien won't tolerate turnovers. Grayson James - a transfer from FIU is your prototypical Texas QB at 6'5" and 235lbs. If you were at a practice you saw how talented he is. Big arm, accurate, can maneuver the pocket. He's got the best arm in the room and it's not really close in my opinion. He's going to be a solid No. 2 to TC and if he does falter, this offense could probably still run just fine if not better with James, he was very impressive during those 15 practices.



Who's QB3?



It's Jacobe Robinson when camp starts the weekend of August 2nd. Robinson is just a redshirt freshman and has shown some good decision making and arm talent in his limited reps. If James wasn't here he would have been the No. 2 in camp I think, or at least dueling with Matt Rueve, but he left for the portal. That third spot is Robinson's unless he gets hurt, throws a bunch of picks during third team reps or Shane Hanafin (Burlington/BB&N), Peter DeLaportas or Jack Brandon finds a way to beat him out.



Important that DiBiaso and Lawing are on the same page



New QB coach Jonathan DiBiaso and Will Lawing were usually side-by-side during team periods in spring ball, and that communication is going to be key. Both guys are extremely bright offensive minds who can help the entire room, it's just important that everyone's on the same page during the week when game planning.



Whether or not BC is an ACC contender or not in O'Brien's first year truly depends on the development of Touchdown Tommy and how quickly the staff can learn what he's most comfortable with in game situations. The weapons are there at each skill position. The NFL experience from the staff is there. The offensive-minded head coach is there.



The only question left is can they put it all together?





