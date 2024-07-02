Got tied up covering the Hardy Watts commitment on Monday so apologies for the delay on this.



Continuing some pre-training camp position previews today with linebackers. Unquestionably, this particular position group has been the biggest question mark (and overall disappointment) for what feels like the last decade.



This year is no different. The LB group easily has the biggest question marks surrounding it, but there's a chance they could surprise some people...



Replacing Vinny DePalma



On the field, it's probably not going to be much of a void to fill. Vinny was a solid player, but he wasn't this other worldly, superstar LB that will be some massive loss to the program. Ultimately, what the team will miss most from DePalma is his intelligence and ability to communicate. Vinny really was another coach on the field, another set of eyes and ears that could relay stuff to the staff almost instantly after coming off the field. Physically, they won't miss him much in my opinion, but mentally other guys will need to step up to maintain that communication amongst the group and new DC Tim Lewis.



It's Kam's team now



On the flip side, this defense needs to be led by Kam Arnold. Yes, others like Ezeiruaku and Okpala will be key voices, but as far as the linebacker group, Arnold should be taking another step this year. He's always looked the part, now it's a matter of taking his game to another level and showing he can be an elite ACC linebacker, both in the run and pass game. Arnold is more of a quiet leader who lets his actions do the talking, he'll need to speak loudly literally and figuratively if the Eagles are going to be successful in 2024.



Can the Eagles expect anything from Bryce Steele?



After his scary medical situation a year ago, Steele was back with the team during spring ball. There were days where he'd be in a non-contact jersey or just working on conditioning and others where he'd participate. As you'd expect it's going to be a very slow, steady transition back into football for Steele. If the Eagles can get anything out of him this year it's a plus, but it's hard to expect a full, 100 MPH everything is ok, speeding bullet of a performance out of him. At the very least, the emotional lift of having him back should give this unit some energy, but it's really going to be more of a wait and see thing with Steele to see exactly what kind of player he can still be.



Four guys who should have a bigger impact this season



Owen McGowan, Jaylen Blackwell, Joe Marinaro and Daveon Crouch.



McGowan, Crouch and Blackwell all flashed during spring ball. McGowan feels like that 'next guy in line' as a potential standout at the position, but he's got to take a leap this year. Crouch and Blackwell are very athletic and should be able to make an impact. Honestly, if even two of these guys can become regular contributors the unit should be more productive than it's been, but someone certainly needs to step up and take over a more important role.



Others we're in 'wait and see' mode with



Tim Hays, Billy Van Pelt, Palaie Faoa and Juan Zabal.



Didn't see a ton from these guys during spring ball mostly just because of where they are on the depth chart. However, for those that read each of my practice breakdowns, you know I'm already high on Zabal. He's only a redhsirt sophomore, but man does he look the part when you think linebacker - and not just because he's wearing No. 54. Size and speed in bunches, it's just a matter of whether he or any of the other guys do enough in camp to earn more playing time.



Overall, I do think this is an athletic group with a chip on its shoulder and something to prove. Again, if Bryce Steele can give this team anything it's a massive boost and absolutely changes the expectations for what this unit can be. But, even if he isn't what he used to be or worst case scenario realizes he can't do what he used to, I do think there's enough talent here for this group to be much better than it has been in recent years.





