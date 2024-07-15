Just the big guys up front and QB's left this week for position previews. I'll have a bunch of NCAA '25 content this too and start taking a deeper dive into FSU late in the week or next Monday before ACC Media Days start.



Anyway, this unit certainly had a huge bounce-back year and actually became one of the best rushing groups in the country. The losses of Christian Mahogany and to a lesser degree Kyle Hergel obviously hurts, but I don't think it's anything they can't overcome. This is still a very talented and experienced room.



It's now on Kendall & Trapilo to lead the way



To a certain extent, this team now belongs to Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo. The two local guys are now in a position where they're the true leaders up front. As the homegrown talent it just feels like if anyone can help BC mean something locally again and understand the importance of it, it's those two. Not only that, but they're both really good. As a redshirt senior Trapilo has a chance to make this a statement year and boost his draft stock. For Kendall as a redshirt junior, with his experience, there's no one better to lead the group as the main communicator in the trenches than him at center. Simply put, it's their time.



Taylor, Bowry, Conley, Cline, Hess and Allick will all be important pieces of the puzzle



If you're asking me on July 15th, I think it's a combination of Kendall, Trapilo, Taylor, Bowry and Conley to start, but that could easily change. Taylor was an immediate factor when he transferred in last season and is the most locked in to a starting role behind Kendall and Trapilo. Jude Bowry is on the rise and actually had to play 71 snaps against FSU last year (the team put up almost 500 yards of offense that day). Cline has shown his versatility when given an opportunity, same goes for Otto Hess. We just haven't seen a big enough sample size from those guys or Dwayne Allick to know a whole lot about them other than it feels like they're going to need everybody this season. Having said that, getting one group together for continuity's sake will be critical.



Young guys that will need to (and could) perform in practice to get more looks



After that initial group there's a few names that could pop in camp and earn a spot on the depth chart. Three of them in particular are redshirt sophomore Jack Funke, redshirt freshman Eryx Daughtery and freshman Jadon LaFontant. All of the guys were noticeable whenever they got a chance at late reps in April. Unless injuries hammer this room again like it has in the past, I doubt you'll see them, but they're still names to keep an eye on if guys do start going down.



Can Applebaum get a repeat performance?



The guy no one wanted back before the start of last season is suddenly one of the most important coaches on the staff. Not only did the run game return last season, but the attitude and snarl did too. That was largely due to Hergel just being a psycho on the field, but both Kendall and Trapilo have talked a ton about how much they enjoy being coached by Applebaum. He's got a way to connect with players and loves the high expectations. I think O'Brien working with him will only add to whatever it is he was able to do last season. Did he struggle at times here the first stint? Of course, but it'll be hard to argue results regardless of whether or not you like him or his approach if this team puts points up.



If you couldn't tell I'm high on most of the position groups (mostly because I want to cover a team that's not just .500 every year), especially this one. I was one of the few that felt good about them last year and was proven right, so I'm obviously doubling down until they make me look bad. Mahogany is certainly a big void to fill, but the depth seems to be there. The receiving group will make it easier on everyone too and even if they do have to block for a while, we've all seen what TC can do when a play breaks down. Bottom line is I put a lot of stock into experience and the 'important' guys up front for this team have a lot of it.