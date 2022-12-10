While the recruiting scene for football will be ramping up these next two weeks ahead of signing day and both basketball teams start their deep dives into ACC play, arguably the most successful program on campus right now is tuning up for the regular season.Last week, five Boston College lacrosse players were featured in the Inside Lacrosse Top 50 men's and women's returning players list for 2023.

Belle Smith (No. 4), Jenn Medjid (No. 11), Sydney Scales (No. 22), Hollie Schleicher (No. 34) and Kayla Martello (No. 41) represented the Eagles on the exclusive list.

Last season, all five players played huge roles as the team went 194 and most importantly, made a remarkable fifth straight national title appearance. In a time where women’s lacrosse is arguably as competitive as its ever been around the country, the Eagles have remained one of the most consistent teams in the country. BC leads the country with a mind-boggling 102 wins since 2017.

Smith is one of the best two-way midfielders in the game. Coming off a season where she had 55 goals, 28 assists, and 83 points and one where she was a unanimous first-team All-American and ACC selection, it should be another stellar year, especially with one or more players needing to try and replace the absurd amount of offense Charlotte North provided. Smith was the only player in the ACC to post at least 55 goals, 25 assists, and 20 caused turnovers and was the sixth-fastest player in school history to reach 100 points. As if she needed any more of a confidence boost, Smith was also part of Team USA in the Sixes Games and the USA Fall Classic roster.

Medjid is back for a fifth year and like Smith, will be relied upon heavily to help replace some of North’s statistics. after setting career bests in goals (74), assists (28) and points (102). She was also a unanimous All-American and also landed on the All-ACC First Team. Perhaps the most impressive number she put up was ending the season on a 53-game point streak dating back to 2019. Medjid’s legacy is pretty much set in stone as one of the best to ever do it for the program, but she comes into the 2023 season fifth all-time in goals with 169 and eighth in points with 225.

Martello scored 45 goals with six assists while starting all 23 games a year ago. The junior had at least one point in 13 straight games and recorded nine goals in the NCAA Tournament. She too, should be a big weapon for BC this season.

Schleicher tied a personal best with 33 ground balls and posted a career-high 21 caused turnovers a year ago and was named to the All-ACC Second Team. Schleicher also earned Inside Lacrosse/IL Women All-American Third Team honors. One of the most consistent players in the country when it comes to taking draws, she enters the 2023 season fifth all-time in school history with 218 draw controls.

Scales returns for her junior season coming off a IWLCA Second-Team All-American selection. Scales was a starter in all 22 appearances she made and tied for the team lead with a career-high 26 caused turnovers. Her 46 ground balls led the Eagles and was fourth in the ACC.This team may be losing one of the greatest not just women’s lax players, but overall lax players in the country in North this season, but with so much returning talent there’s plenty of reason to believe the Eagles will be right back in the national championship hunt when May rolls around.