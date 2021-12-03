Pre-Conference Championship BC Bowl Projections

Everybody wins, after all. Just when it looked like a bowl eligible team would be left out of the postseason, ESPN Events announced that it will stage an extra game in the Dallas-Fort Worth area so that all 83 eligible teams will participate this bowl season and Hawaii can play in the Hawaii Bowl. The addition didn’t affect BC’s bowl prospects. Projections pretty much everywhere have the Eagles playing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29. And the predicted opponent is about as unanimous as it gets.

THE EXPECTED

Action Network: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston Yahoo! Sports: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston Sports Illustrated: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston CBS Sports: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston The Athletic: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston

No. 16 Houston plays at No. 3 Cincinnati this weekend for the AAC title. If the Cougars somehow shock Luke Fickell and Cincinnati, Houston will most definitely not be playing in the Fenway Bowl. But the more likely scenario is that Houston drops to 11-2 and gets fed to a 6-6 Power Five team. *Ding, ding, ding* That’s BC this year. It happened to Cincinnati in 2019 when the then-No. 21 Bearcats blew out the Eagles in a soaked Birmingham Bowl. Since, of course, Cincinnati has continued to ascend. Houston is a 10.5-point underdog this week, however, the Cougars have a ton of talent. Senior cornerback Marcus Jones leads the country with five picks, not to mention his four special teams touchdowns (two kick return, two punt return). On the other side of the ball, quarterback Clayton Tune is the player to watch. In the last seven games alone, he’s thrown for more than 2,000 yards while posting a 19:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This is a Houston team that ranks 23rd nationally in passing offense and ninth in the country in scoring average. The Cougars are sniffing around 40 points per game. The BC that got dusted by Wake Forest last week would probably get rocked by Houston, too. But with a month consisting of rest and then practice, the Eagles could stand a chance. Despite it not being a favorable bowl destination, this matchup could be BC’s best bet. Especially if Houston is still ranked.

THE OUTLIER

Sporting News: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland