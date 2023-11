After a dominant performance over Harvard on Saturday, Quinten Post was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday.



Post put up 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, two assists and a steal in the win over the Crimson. That was after a 17-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist night against Richmond earlier in the week. According to BC PR, only two players - Shelden Williams (Duke) and Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) had similar stat lines since 1997. Williams put up 21 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals against V-Tech in 2005. Duncan had 22 points, 22 rebounds, five blocks and two assists against St. Mary's in March of 1997.



Post is currently the only player in the country with a stat line of 19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.8 APG and 3.0 blocks per game.



Post is the first Eagle to receive the weekly award since 2018 when Jerome Robinson won it.