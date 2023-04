Thursday wasn't a holiday of any kind, but it might as well have been for BC basketball fans.



Around 6 P.M., BC's superstar center Quinten Post announced on his Instagram page that he would be returning for one more season after exploring his options when it comes to the NBA Draft.



"To my beloved Boston College Nation," he began. "When this past season ended, I had a lot of decisions to make. BC has allowed me to pursue my dreams and thanks to the support of my family away from home - my coaches, my teammates, and all of the fans - I entered my name into the 2023 NBA Draft to gain experience and feedback, and prepare myself for the next level.



"I said at the time, and I meant it wholeheartedly, that the last two years at Boston College have been the two happiest years of my life...so let's make that three years! A special thank you to Coach Grant, the BC community, the fans, the students, and the Friends of the Heights for making this possible."



Post then closed with a #OneMoreYear and a caption that simply read "unfinished business."



The move is obviously huge for BC after making massive strides in Earl Grant's second year and earning some big-time wins. Post is a legitimate game changer and as the Eagles continue to push for the program's first tournament berth in a long time, this immediately boosts their chances immensely.