Poor Shooting, Foul Trouble Set Eagles Back in Blacksburg

The Eagles shot just 36.1% from the floor, and four players committed four or more personal fouls, resulting in 33 Hokie free throw attempts—31 of which Virginia Tech converted in an 85-62 victory.

Boston College women’s basketball, which ranks 40th nationally in scoring average, failed to eclipse the 65-point mark for the fourth straight game Sunday afternoon at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies (16-6, 8-3 ACC) shot out to a 6-0 lead, thanks to Azana Baines, who scored inside and then fed center Elizabeth Kitley for two more.

Kitley was the star of the show in Cassell Coliseum. The 6-foot-6 junior leads the team with 18 points per game. She shattered that total with 27 versus the Eagles (15-8, 6-6).

As was the case for much of the first half, BC’s Makayla Dickens kept things close. The senior guard chipped in 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the opening two quarters of play. But it was Taylor Soule who scored the Eagles’ final six points of the first frame, notably using an Ally VanTimmeren screen to set up a mid-range field goal.

Virginia Tech entered the second period with an 18-13 lead and, after a pair of Dickens jumpers, stitched together an 11-2 run to stake itself to a 12-point advantage. The Hokies were doing damage at the charity stripe, where 18 of their 37 first-half points came.

BC drew within 10 prior to intermission, but then Georgia Amoore connected the first of her three 3-pointers. A Marnelle Garraud layup before the buzzer made it a 37-26 game at the break.

Amoore picked up right where she left off, starting the second half with another triple. BC cut its deficit to 10 again, except Virginia Tech countered with a 10-2 run, which saw Kitley face up Maria Gakdeng and Baines complete an and-one.

Eagles guard Cam Swartz, who finished with a team-high 18 points, gave them a much-needed shot in the arm, knocking down a 3-pointer despite being fouled by Cayla King. The 4-point swing made it 56-42.

It wasn’t long before the Hokies continued to extend their lead, though.

In fact, Kitley twisted in the paint to catch a pass from the top of the key and score down low to put Virginia Tech back up by 16 points. Swartz did, however, end the third quarter by jumping a passing lane and converting a steal into a fastbreak layup.

BC couldn’t stop the Hokies in the fourth period. They shot 8-of-13 from the field and hit six of their last seven shots, outscoring the Eagles in the quarter, 22-16.

Kitley kicked off the frame by faking right and then turning back to her left while being fouled at the rim by Gakdeng. The veteran center had 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Amoore and Aisha Sheppard put the exclamation point on the Hokies’ win with late-game 3-pointers.

It was a lopsided game between two teams that could very well end in the NCAA Tournament.

But not if BC keeps playing like it has been the last week and a half.