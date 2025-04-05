Plenty To Like After 12th Spring Practice

CHESTNUT HILL - Great day to be in the building on Saturday.

The buzz was in full effect with the sidelines packed once again and both Scott Zolak and Matt Ryan in attendance. Recruits, their families and a lot of people that are heavily invested in the program were all there to see the penultimate 'live' scrimmage of the spring.

The nearly 2.5-hour controlled scrimmage set the tone for this final upcoming week of spring ball. As has been the case for at least the last two weeks, the back and forth between the offense and defense was fairly even, which is always a good sign.

All team periods except for one brief 7-on-7 early after indy. I also didn't chart Shaker's reps today, only because it was a good networking opportunity with so many people in the building, trying to say hello to as many I knew as I could while still getting the 'important' stuff.

-Ball at the offense's 25 for the first team period...

Lonergan: Hard run by Turbo, Q Hutchins blows up a WR screen, incomplete deep for Harris (possibly PI?)

James: Incompletion deep to Harris (you could call it a drop, tough play with coverage but a great throw...KP Price was also chirping Harris all the way back), run by McDonald, incompletion over the middle with Max Tucker in coverage.

Lonergan: False start, run for Turbo, roll out and a quick pass to Harris

James: Run stuff by Rooks, sack by Cam Martinez, Hutchins drops an INT after a ball deflects off Franklin's hands,

Lonergan: Run stuff for Clive Wilson, quick pass to McLaughlin, hard run for Broome, outside look for Broome, incompletion over the middle but PI called (real refs in the house), Broome nice cut and run, would-be sack for Zabal, pressure forces an incompletion. Shaker went after Lonergan to wrap up the period.

-Punting still up in the air but both Martinez and Isaiah Farris are strong returners. There's a lot of guys on this roster that could do that job (hopefully), but Farris has quickness you can't really teach. Also should have mentioned Yale transfer Shamus Florio the other day, he's getting equal opportunity with Quinn.

-Back to a team period, this time the ball just outside midfield and hurry up emphasized...

James: Completion to Zeke Moore, short pass to Skeete, run McDonald (I think), swing McDonald, incompletion on a crosser, PBU Farris in the back right corner of the end zone on Harris (more chirping by the secondary), Lombardo boots a 27-yard field goal (might have been a little more, writer not a math do-er on the fly).

Lonergan: Completion to Franklin over the middle, shot run for Turbo, Stoudmire and Flint combo run stuff, deep ball combo PBU for Omar Thornton and Tucker on a ball for Skeete (more secondary chirping), Liam Connor boots a long field goal (pretty sure it was 50+).

James: Deep TD down the left sideline to Wilkins (ball re-placed at the 12), hard run by Broome, short run Broome, swing TD to Broome. While we're at it, I've said it a bunch now but he (Broome) looks absolutely phenomenal coming off the injury he had. If he can last the whole year he's a huge weapon for this offense.

Lonergan: Run stuff (I think) by Steele, incompletion on a screen (almost picked by Pice), short completion to Chudzinski (showing up quite a bit lately), run stuff (couldn't see who), out to Turbo, Comella would-be sack flying off the outside.

Shaker once again closes the period out.

-Quick ball re-set, realizing now I didn't write down where it was placed, but I'm pretty sure it was back in BC territory, this was a quick one anyways...

Lonergan: Incompletion to Harris on a dart to the sideline (coverage there but should have been held on to), would-be sack by Thornton, back-to-back completions to Bond.

James: Dump to Turbo, incompletion on the sideline, PBU underneath (didn't see who), swing to Broome, deep ball to Harris draws pass interference call.

Reisig closes it out.

-Red zone...

James: Short to Franklin, quick pass to Bond, Tucker shuts down a quick gain by Bond, incompletion in the back of the end zone for Franklin (high).

Lonergan: Short run Turbo, Torrence shuts down a quick gain by McLaughlin, run stuff by Ty Clemons, batted ball at the LOS by Favor Bate.

You guessed it, Reisig ends it again.

-A few brief goal line snaps...

Lonergan: TD run Turbo, run stuff (didn't see who in the mass of humanity), I completion in the end zone on the left sideline.

James: Two run stuffs (maybe a broken QB run play on the second one?) and a one-cut TD for Broome.

-Now coming out of the end zone...

James: Short run McDonald (X2), false start, PBU by Farris on a crosser, punt by Florio.

Lonergan: Nice catch and run for Wilkins, incompletion high to the right, slant to Skeete, punt by Quinn.

Shaker finishes things up again, but worth noting Broome did rip off like a 95-yard TD un down the right sideline after exploding through the hole and Chudzinski had a nice grab on a deep-ish slant.

-No huddle, one series each...

Lonergan: Deep crosser for Skeete, (lot of chatting at this point, missed the next two plays), quick pass to McDonald, missed the next snap, slant to Skeete, missed the next snap, swing to McDonald (ball now in the RZ), short run by McDonald, incompletion in the back of the end zone, GL combo run stuff.

James: Quick pass to McLaughlin, huge run by Turbo down the left sideline (ball placed at the opposite. 20), Farris blows up a screen, quick hitter to McLaughlin, Chudzinski over the middle (nice ball with a hand in his face), Turbo stuffed shy of the goal line, combo run stuff again, run stuff by Clemons.

Reisig wraps it.

-Situational work to finish the day (well, before sprints)...down by five with 12 seconds left, ball (I think) was around the 10 or 15. All three QB's threw touchdown passes to the same spot of the end zone. My short ass couldn't see who had them except for Chudzinski on one of them.

I absolutely love the swagger this secondary plays with. That room (as I've said probably way too many times now) could be elite and is very, very deep. Broome's story can't be undersold either. Only April, but he looks like he was never injured, particularly when he jump cuts.

It was a pleasure meeting and re-meeting a bunch of you guys today as well. It's truly good to know people actually care about the coverage considering how little the other outlets and 'experts' around this area actually show up, yet still get most of the attention when the program decides to publicize certain work on social media just because of the name cache. Nice to know the work isn't all for nothing.

Final week starts Tuesday morning at 9. I'll also have reactions from many of the recruits that have been in town this week and today (hopefully) up by tomorrow afternoon.