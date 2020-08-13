Linebacker Tyler Martin has been a well-known prospect on the recruiting trail for a few years now after picking up a couple of offers before he even finished his freshman year. The four-star 2022 prospect out of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols doesn't claim any favorites but does maintain strong relationships with a handful of schools.

"Right now I'm trying to keep all my options open," Martin said. "With no visits this spring, it's been tough trying to narrow things down. I'm really hoping that I can get out and see some schools. Michigan, Virginia, Cal, Nebraska, Boston College, and Arkansas are all schools I'd like to see.

"I haven't done as many virtual visits as I have just phone calls with coaches," he said. "I haven't done as many YouTube or Zoom stuff where they take you around the campus. All the phone calls have been good to hear from the coaches during this weird time.

"I have a good relationship with the Virginia coaches," said Martin. "I'm really close with coach Hunter, the inside linebackers coach, and coach Tuajae, the area recruiter.

"I've recently gotten pretty close with coach Bruno from Cal," he said. "I talk with him almost weekly. I'm trying to stay close with a lot of the other coaches that I have offers from.

"I began talking with Wisconsin a little more," Martin said. "I would have started talking with them more had I been able to visit there this spring.

"Don Brown (Michigan's defensive coordinator) is somebody that I've obviously been very close with," he said. "He was the first to offer me when I was in 8th grade. He's similar to a godfather for me. He's really easy to talk to and is a great guy. That's one thing that keeps Michigan high on my list.

"I want to keep my options open," said Martin. "I'm not committing to a single school yet. I'd like to commit next spring so I have a lot of time to figure things out and where the best fit for me."