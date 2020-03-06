News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 14:42:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Player Spotlight: David Bailey

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Before spring break Boston College was only starting to get spring practice underway but already David Bailey was getting positive reviews from the reports on the Eagles' official athletics website...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}