Pivotal Official Visits Begin Soon For Shelton Lewis
A trio of ACC programs are making 5'11, 180-pound Stockbridge, Ga., defensive back Shelton Lewis a recruiting priority, and Boston College is one of them.The three-star (5.5 Rivals Rating) spoke wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news