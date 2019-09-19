PFF: How BC stacks up with Rutgers
We're digging into the data provided by our friends at Pro Football Focus (https://www.pff.com/) and it's helping us preview BC's bounce-back effort game against Rutgers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news