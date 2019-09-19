News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 12:23:54 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: How BC stacks up with Rutgers

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

We're digging into the data provided by our friends at Pro Football Focus (https://www.pff.com/) and it's helping us preview BC's bounce-back effort game against Rutgers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}