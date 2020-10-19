PFF Grades and Snap Counts
As you would expect, BC's individual PFF grades are a bit down in some spots following a 40-14 loss to Virginia Tech.Here they are for players on both sides of the ball with snap counts in parenthe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news