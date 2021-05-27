PFF and DraftKings rankings and projections for BC

We're less than 100 days from the start of the 2021 college football season, so buckle up and brace yourself for a deluge of polls, predictions, and the start of talking season.

This week PFF released their early 2021 FBS rankings, 1-130, based on its initial model simulations.

Several months after posting a winning record in Jeff Hafley's first season in spite of being picked last in the ACC the Eagles are getting a lot more respect.

The simulation and subsequent rankings place Boston College at No. 32 in the nation, in a poll that includes all 130 FBS teams.

Here's where BC's opponents rank:

Colgate — FBS, Unranked

UMass — No. 126

Temple — No. 105

Missouri — No. 41

Clemson — No. 2

NC State — No. 43

Louisville — No. 54

Syracuse — No. 104

Virginia Tech — No. 28

Georgia Tech — No. 88

Florida State — No. 65

Wake Forest — No. 49

In this first post-spring PFF poll the Eagles are ranked ahead of 10 of the 12 teams they are slated to face during the 2020 season, with only Clemson (No. 2) and Virginia Tech (No. 28) ranked ahead.

Of course, that doesn't mean BC will finish 10-2, but it does seem to indicate that another offseason of progress could set the Eagles up to be very competitive in the ACC. Clemson will be the runaway divisional and conference favorite but here, at least in one poll, BC is second in the Atlantic.

Boston College does not see Notre Dame (No. 8), North Carolina (No. 11), Miami (No. 18), Pitt (No. 23), Virginia (No. 48), or Duke (No. 93).

PFF's rankings have the Atlantic as significantly more top-heavy than the Coastal, which has three top 25 teams which are each outside of the top-10.

Missouri, BC's highest-ranked out of conference opponent, is predicted fourth in the SEC East after a promising first year under Eliah Drinkwitz.

The sports betting platform DraftKings released over/under win total projections for every Power Five team in 2021 this week.

While PFF has BC ranked ahead of 10 of its 12 slated opponents, DraftKings sets BC's over/under win total at 7.

DraftKing's win total lines for BC's divisional rivals are as follows:

Clemson — 11.5

Wake Forest — 6.5

Louisville — 6.5

North Carolina State — 6

Florida State — 5.5

Syracuse — 3