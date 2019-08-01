Owen McGowan goes on the record following commitment
Boston College landed commitment number two from the Class of 2021 this week when linebacker Owen McGowan announced for the Eagles.Eagle Action caught up with the 6-foot-1, 225-pound local prospect...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news